Phyna wins BBNaija Season 7, N100m grand prize

Josephina Otabor, known as Phyna, on Sunday emerged winner of the television reality show, Big Brother Naija, Season 7.

This year’s season tagged “Level Up” saw 28 housemates compete for the grand prize worth N100 million.

Phyna edged out the five other finalists Bryan, Bella, Adekunle, Chichi and Daniella to clinch the coveted status of winner.

As winner, the 25-year-old Phyna gets N50 million cash prize, a new SUV from Innosons Motors, a Dubai trip for two, a year supply of Pepsi, new techno phone-Camon 19, supply of Unik soap and supply of home appliances from Nexus among other mouth-watering prizes.

The Edo born actress who was elated screamed upon announcement of her victory by the host of the show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

Before the announcement, Phyna said the journey had been an amazing and splendid one as she waits to embrace everything great.

The show which began July 23 and July 24 had 28 housemates who were evicted at different points of the show while six housemates made it to the grand finale.

Each of the housemates won prizes from different sponsors in the course of the show.

After spending 72 days in the Big Brother House, Bryann emerged the first runner-up while Bella was declared the second runner-up.

Adekunle emerged the third runner-up with Chichi and Daniella as fourth and fifth respectively

The fans of the show were thrilled with performances from Nigerian artistes MI, Falz and Pheelz.

