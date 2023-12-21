Phyna reacts to police invitation over failure to return rented wig

Winner of the Big Brother Naija’ Level Up’ edition, Josephine Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has been invited by the Nigeria Police over alleged failure to return a rented wig after the expiration of the rental period.

Naija News recalls that a hair vendor recently called out Phyna for allegedly refusing to return a rented wig used during the ‘A Tribe of Judah’ movie premiere.

Phyna, who had initially denied the allegations, later admitted during an Instagram live session that she rented the wig, saying she returned it after she was called out, but the hair vendor rejected it.

According to her, she decided to keep the wig because the damage the hair vendor did to her was more than the wig’s price.

However, in a post via Instagram on Thursday, Phyna said the hair vendor came to her house with some police officers and dropped a letter after they met her absence.

Phyna claimed she does not know the Ogudu Police Division but will find out.

She said, “Yesterday, my younger sister called me and said I’ve visitors in my house. I asked who they were and she said two policemen, the hairstylist and one woman. I asked who the woman was but she said she doesn’t know the woman.

“And they dropped a letter. Because it’s from the police I want to know what to do. It reads, ‘This is the Nigeria Police. Invitation to the police.’ They now put my name, my address. Then it continued, ‘From the DPO Nigeria Police Ogudu.’ I don’t know where Ogudu is, but I will find out.”