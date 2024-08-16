Phyna not successful: Phyna blows hot, vows to deal with promoters

Following the trending hashtag ‘Phyna not successful’ on X formerly known as Twitter, BBNaija season 7 winner Josephina Ijeoma Otabor aka Phyna has taken to her social media handle to lambast those that are behind the harshtag.

The reality star and actress reacted after the tag went viral as she came down hard on the promoters revealing that she was going test the money and connection she doesn’t have on some of the twitter users.

Phyna’s anger stemmed from the statement made by Wanni, one of the housemates in the Big Brother Naija season 9, who told a group of male housemates that Phyna was not as successful as former housemate Beauty. She added that Sheggz and Bella are the only ex-housemates from season 7 who are on Beauty’s level.

She said, “They disqualified Beauty the second week but she’s one of the most successful, apart from Bella and Sheggz. She’s doing good. She’s just bagged an endorsement deal.

READ ALSO: Edo, Ondo Guber Polls: NSA, IGP warn against election…

“They disqualified her because of violence. She dey hot o! There’s one day Ilebaye did something, she removed her cap and threatened to beat her. Then her boyfriend danced with somebody else at the party and she used her wig to flog him. And you know, physical violence is not allowed in Biggie’s house. So they disqualified her. She was disqualified two weeks but she’s one of the most successful people from her set. Even the winner is not as successful as she is,” Wanni added

However, after Wanni’s statement, a parody account identified as Brain Jotter’s created the hashtag ‘Phyna not successful’ and encouraged his followers to use it and shortly after, the tag began to trend on Twitter.

After the comment an enraged Phyna took to her Xhandle to blast those that having been trolling her on the social comment and making derogatory language over the harsh tag.

Following the hashtag trend, Phyna wrote on her twitter handle, “Just to be clear…I will start testing the money I don’t have and the connections I don’t have on some twitter idiot influencers, even Una mama and all the Twitter influencers put together cannot save you….. Just check me and see, I will show you how razz and broke babes move,” an angry Phyna responded.