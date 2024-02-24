Phyna escapes kidnappers in Delta

Mother luck smiled on a former Big Brother Naija winner, Josephine Otabor aka Phyna, as she and her team narrowly escaped being kidnapped by a group of unknown gunmen while on their way to Delta state for a movie shoot.

Phyna while recalling the horrific experience through her X handle said, she was still in shock over the nasty experience.

According to her, they were traveling to Delta state in a convoy and one of the vehicles skidded off the road which led to a minor accident.

So, the team stopped to see what could be done but because it was getting late, the other cars in the convoy decided to continue the journey, however, they had not gone far before noticing some armed men stopping the fourth vehicle before them and ordering the passengers out before dragging them into the nearby bush.

She explained: “Omo….. so I got to Delta state today,(GIG),we were moving in convoy and suddenly one of the cars drifted of the road, which led to a very minor accident. So, we all had to stop to see what can be done, but since it was getting late, two of the cars including the one I’m in decided to continue the journey.

Omo na so we drive go front, 4 cars to the one I was in I just dy look kidnap… they carried them out of their cars and left both cars empty in the middle of the road… see the way cars where turning and riding one way back, omo I just dy shiver.”