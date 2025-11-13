PHOTOS: Nigeria Unveils Grand Book at Diaspora Investment Summit

The federal government on Thursday unveiled the Grand Book at the 8th Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit in Abuja, marking a new push to deepen diaspora-driven development.

The launch, led by the minister of information in partnership with Daily Times Nigeria, formed one of the key highlights of the summit, which brought together investors, policymakers and stakeholders from across sectors.

The publication showcases investment opportunities, success stories and emerging sectors where Nigerians abroad continue to play a strategic role.

This year’s summit focused on innovative and sustainable strategies to attract diaspora capital, strengthen partnerships and support national economic growth. Delegates discussed opportunities in technology, agriculture, creative industries, renewable energy and infrastructure.

Organisers say the event is part of ongoing efforts to position the diaspora as a critical engine for economic transformation, with the Grand Book serving as a reference for new collaborations and investment pathways.