Phoebe Dami-Asolo Wins Professional Service Prize at The Future Awards Africa 2023



Director of Operations, Coca-Cola India franchise, Phoebe Dami-Asolo, has clinched the 2023 Future Awards Africa for the ‘Professional Service’ category, during the prestigious awards ceremony held at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos on October 22, 2023.

In a competitive category, Phoebe outshone other distinguished nominees, including Ewuoso Olubukayo, Fatima Umah, Oghenerukevwe Toka, and Muhumuza Brian, showcasing her extraordinary prowess and dedication in the professional service sector.

Phoebe Dami-Asolo’s achievement in winning this award is a recognition of her unwavering commitment and impactful contribution as the Director of Operations at Coca-Cola India franchise. Her leadership and innovative strategies have not only propelled her organization to new heights but have also set a benchmark for excellence in professional services.

Phoebe’s approach to leadership and service excellence is encapsulated in her philosophy: “Empower, Innovate, Excel.” This mantra has guided her in making significant contributions to her field and beyond.

Upon receiving the award, Phoebe dedicated it to her team and the broader community she serves, emphasizing that this is just the beginning of more groundbreaking work from her and her team. It’s noteworthy that Phoebe’s journey to the top has been marked by a series of innovative initiatives and a steadfast commitment to professional development and community service.

The event, hosted by Vee Iye and James Gardiner, celebrated various young achievers across different sectors.

Other winners of the night included prominent figures like Asake, Hilda Baci, Broda Shaggi, Tobi Bakre, Bosun Tijani, Victor Osimhen, and Veekee James, each excelling in their respective fields.

Phoebe Dami-Asolo’s win at The Future Awards Africa 2023 is not just a personal achievement but an inspiration to many young professionals across Africa, proving that dedication, innovation, and leadership are key drivers of success in the professional world.