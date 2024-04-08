News

Phillip Shaibu Impeached, Replaced by 38-year-old Engineer as Edo State Deputy Governor

Edo State Deputy Governor Phillip Shaibu has been impeached by the State House of Assembly.

He was impeached on Monday for allegedly leaking the state government’s secrets.

In his place, Governor Godwin Obaseki has nominated a 38-year-old Engineer, Omobayo Godwin, as his new deputy and is set for inauguration.

This came on the heels of the impeachment of the former deputy governor by the state’s House of Assembly.

