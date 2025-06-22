Pharmacists Council seals 67 drug outlets in Lagos

The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) has sealed 67 drug outlets in Lagos State over various regulatory infractions, including operating without valid licenses, poor documentation, and failure to meet minimum operational standards.

The enforcement exercise, which lasted several days, targeted both pharmacies and patent medicine shops operating in violation of established pharmaceutical guidelines. The sealed outlets were located across multiple local government areas in the state.

According to PCN’s Director of Enforcement, Pharm. Stephen Esumobi, the affected premises were found to be operating either illegally or below required standards, posing a serious risk to public health.

“Some of these shops had no pharmacist on duty, while others were found stocking controlled medicines without proper documentation or authorization. This endangers the lives of unsuspecting citizens,” Esumobi stated.

He emphasized that the council would not relent in its effort to sanitize the pharmaceutical sector and ensure that only licensed professionals handle drug distribution and dispensing.

“We are committed to curbing the proliferation of substandard and counterfeit drugs, as well as ensuring compliance with the National Drug Distribution Guidelines,” he added.

PCN urged the public to patronize only registered pharmacies and medicine outlets, noting that regulatory compliance is crucial for public safety.

The clampdown is part of PCN’s broader mandate to regulate and control pharmacy education, training, and practice across the country. The agency has carried out similar enforcement actions in other states in recent months.

Residents have welcomed the move, with some calling for stricter monitoring to prevent re-opening of unlicensed outlets.

“Many of these drug stores are death traps. I’m glad the government is acting now,” said Adebayo Lawal, a resident of Ikorodu.

The PCN warned defaulters to regularize their operations or face legal action.