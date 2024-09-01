PFN inaugurates new executives, calls for unity

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Lagos State, has inaugurated its new executives while calling for unity in the body of Christ.

Archbishop Joseph Imariabe-Ojo, Inauguration Chairman, PFN Lagos State, before the inauguration, dissolved the out-gone exco made up of chairmen of the 21 state provincial councils and others.

He restated the PFN’s mandate of evangelism, humanitarian works and unity of purpose, urging the new executive to focus on them for their four-year tenure.

He said that as an umbrella organisation of the pentecostal churches in Nigeria, the infusion of a fresh breath of unity by the executives would attract the Holy Spirit to use PFN to do greater exploits.

Speaking during the administration of oath of office on the new executives, Imariabe-Ojo, said the body had been praying for a new dawn.

According to him, with inauguration of the new executives, the era of the new dawn had come.

“Under God, you are to uphold the unity of the body of Christ under your supervision.

“Under God, you are to uphold the standards of faith.

“Under God and oath, you must function to unite all pentecostal assembly and other body of Christ in the state and in Nigeria,” he said.

Imariabe-Ojo said the new executives should function in a manner that would make PFN relevant in the society and cooperate with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

The National President of PFN, Bishop Francis Wale-Oke, who blessed the executives, said their having been chosen for the job was a call to service.

He urged them as stewards of the church, to discard the posture of ‘I’ for ‘we’, to achieve desired goals.

Wale-Oke tasked the team to infuse innovations into the body of Christ to positively influence the Church and Nigerian society to remain relevant.

In his acceptance speech on behalf of others, the Chairman of the new executives, Pastor Yemi David, said they would work hard to make PFN impact felt in Lagos by carrying out community projects that would change lives in the society.

He said its inauguration, a year before the PFN 40th anniversary, was inspirational with great expectations from them.

The inauguration of the new executives was held at the Covenant Nation Church, National Theatre, Lagos.

It reports that delegates at the occasion were drawn from the national body and the state zones.