Petroleum Ministry holds retreat to chart way forward in oil, gas sector

By Tunde Opalana

The Ministry of Petroleum Resources has concluded arrangements to hold a Sectoral Retreat on the Ministerial Deliverables (2023- 2027) for the Oil and Gas sector as earmarked by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR

According to Mrs. Oluwakemi Ogunmakinwa, Deputy Director (Press and Public Relations)in the ministry, the Retreat with the theme: “Building Synergy for Enhanced Development in the Oil and Gas Sector” is scheduled to be held from tomorrow to Thursday, 28th March, 2024 at the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) Towers, Central Business District, Abuja,

She said the retreat will be attended by the Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Oil), Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri,Ph.D and the Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo.

Also, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Amb. Nicholas Agbo Ella, Directors in the Ministry as well as the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) and Directors from the agencies under the supervision of the Ministry will be in attendance.

“In the course of the Retreat, Heads of Agencies will be required to make presentations on the Mandate, Vision and Mission of their respective organizations.

“The Retreat will serve as a veritable platform to brainstorm on emerging developments and the way forward in the oil and gas industry

“It would be recalled that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR had the first year Ministerial Retreat with Ministers, Presidential Aides, Permanent Secretaries and top government functionaries from 1st to 3rd November, 2023 to chart a path for progress and prosperity of the nation, where he charged the participants to deliver on their mandates for the sake of millions of people of Nigeria,” said Mrs. Ogunmakinwa .