Petrol scarcity: Protesters block Lagos-Benin Expressway

Protesters, mainly youths, on Thursday, blocked the Lagos Benin Expressway at Oluku Junction to express their grievance about the rise in fuel prices and the scarcity of the product.

Commuters, who were on their way to Lagos and those hoping to do business in the area, were stranded for long hours. The transporters also lamented the blockade, while also expressing dissatisfaction over the incident.

A trader, Grace Emmanuel, who was taking her goods to Ekiadolor, said it was pertinent for her to take her perishable goods for sale to avoid losses.

“It is unfortunate that this protesting is taking place because it will add to the existing problem. If I don’t get my goods to where I will sell them, some might get spoilt and I will incur losses, which I don’t want at this time.

“They are protesting for the right reasons. The fuel situation is hitting hard on everybody but blocking the roads will lead to losses to individuals who are going to do business,” she added.

A driver, who gave his name as Osahon, said the protest had left most people stranded in the axis while calling on the government to look into the cause of the fuel crisis in the country.

