PETROAN endorses Petroleumprice.ng to drive efficiency in downstream sector

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

The Petroleum Products Retail Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) has endorsed Petroleumprice.ng as the definitive platform for petroleum pricing, market intelligence, and digital marketplace services in the country’s downstream oil and gas sector.

This endorsement follows a detailed evaluation of the platform’s capabilities in enhancing transparency, accuracy, and operational efficiency across the petroleum value chain.

Describing Petroleumprice.ng as a pivotal tool for stakeholders, PETROAN’s National Public Relations Officer, Dr Joseph Obele, highlighted the platform’s role in providing timely and reliable data critical to informed decision-making in a volatile market.

He noted that the platform aligns with the association’s vision of promoting accountability and efficiency in downstream operations.

At the official signing event in Lagos, PETROAN’s National President, Dr Billy Gillis-Harry, said the association was pleased to collaborate with a digital platform that embodies innovation and trust.

“Petroleumprice.ng represents the kind of technological advancement the petroleum sector urgently needs. Its services improve access to essential pricing data and industry trends for marketers, station owners, fleet operators, and end users alike. We are confident this partnership will set a new benchmark for transparency in the industry,” he said.

CEO of Petroleumprice.ng, Olatide Jeremiah, expressed gratitude for the endorsement, reaffirming the platform’s commitment to advancing the sector through innovation.

“We are honoured by PETROAN’s recognition of our work. Our mission remains to transform Nigeria’s petroleum landscape by offering verified depot pricing, actionable market insights, and a secure digital marketplace tailored to the needs of the industry. This partnership strengthens our resolve to build a more efficient and trustworthy ecosystem,” he stated.

Petroleumprice.ng has become a trusted source for real-time pricing information on petrol (PMS), diesel (AGO), kerosene (DPK/ATK), and LPG, with daily and weekly updates from major depots in Lagos, Port Harcourt, Warri, and Calabar.

The platform enables users to monitor regional price trends and make cost-effective procurement decisions, reinforcing its position as a vital resource for stakeholders in Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector.