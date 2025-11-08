Peter Obi votes in Anambra governorship election, decries Nigeria’s failing democracy

Peter Obi, former Anambra State Governor and Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, has cast his vote at Polling Unit 019, Umudim Akasi, Agulu Ward 2, in Anaocha Local Government Area of the state.

Obi joined other residents to exercise his civic duty during Saturday’s governorship election in Anambra State.

Sixteen candidates from as many political parties are vying to unseat the incumbent governor, Chukwuma Soludo, who is seeking re-election on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Notable contenders include Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), George Moghalu of the Labour Party (LP), and John Chuma-Nwosu of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

However, political analysts suggest the race is likely to be a tight contest between Soludo and Ukachukwu.

Obi, who arrived at his polling unit and voted at exactly 11:46 a.m., spoke to journalists shortly after casting his ballot. He expressed deep concern about what he described as the “deteriorating state” of Nigeria’s democracy.

“Our democracy is deteriorating, and unfortunately, those who are benefiting from bad governance seem to be fueling it,” Obi said.

He condemned the persistent practice of vote buying, saying it undermines the future of the country.

“I have been able to listen and move around to see what is happening, and it is bad that we still experience vote buying. Someone who is not employed collects ₦30,000 for his vote—that means you have sold your school, your hospital, your job opportunities, and sold away your future. That is what is very worrisome about our democracy,” he lamented.

Comparing Nigeria’s elections with those of neighbouring countries, Obi added: “Other countries, even West African countries close to us where I have observed elections, I haven’t seen something like this happening. This must stop.”

Although he is not contesting in the election, Obi reaffirmed his loyalty to the Labour Party and threw his support behind its candidate.

“I’m not on the ballot, but I’m a member of the Labour Party and I support my candidate, Dr George Moghalu. All the people contesting are my friends and I wish them well,” he said.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), 2,802,790 people are registered to vote across 5,720 polling units in Anambra’s 21 local government areas—a slight increase from the 2.65 million registered voters during the 2023 general elections.