Peter Obi to address audience at University of Abuja leadership townhall tomorrow

The Abuja Leadership Centre of the University of Abuja, will tomorrow (Friday) play host to the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, in a Leadership Townhall meeting intended to engage views from among the nation’s leading political gladiators.

Director of the Centre, Professor Philip Afaha, said in a statement that, “On Friday January 27, 2023, Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party will mount our podium to contribute to the ongoing conversations on 2023 elections at the prestigious Social Sciences Auditorium of our great University.

“Peter Obi’s appearance, follows the earlier Townhall which featured Mike Igini, Clement Nwankwo and Umaru Ndatsu.”

“We’ve also written to all the Presidential candidates to take advantage of our Centre’s Townhall”, the statement read.

The Abuja Leadership Centre is also poised to be the fulcrum for conversation on public governance and leadership in Nigeria.

The centre is a fully funded leadership research and training hub in Abuja, first if its kind in Africa and tailored like the Harvard Kennedy School in the US and other top leadership institutes across the world.

It currently runs Masters and PhD programmes in various leadership courses.

