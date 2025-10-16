Peter Obi sues Deji Adeyanju for ₦1.5 Billion over defamation

Peter Gregory Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has filed a ₦1.5 billion defamation lawsuit against political activist Deji Adeyanju.

Obi sued Adeyanju over a series of alleged false and malicious publications on the activist’s social media platforms, which he claimed have damaged his personal, political, and professional reputation.

The suit, filed at the High Court of Anambra in the Onitsha Judicial Division on October 3, 2025, seeks a declaration that Adeyanju’s allegations are “false, baseless, unfounded, malicious, reckless, scandalous, and defamatory.”

Court documents show that Obi is also asking for an order to compel Adeyanju to retract and delete publications describing him with derogatory labels such as “leader of a mob,” “religious bigot,” “fraud,” and “political prostitute.”

Reacting to the lawsuit in a post on his Facebook page on Wednesday, Adeyanju confirmed he had been served the court papers and expressed his readiness for the legal battle.

“Finally, Peter Obi has sued me. I am actually happy and relieved that he didn’t chicken out in the end.

“Interestingly, he dragged me all the way to Anambra State, even though he is almost always in Abuja where I reside. But no shaking, we move,” Adeyanju wrote.

The activist vowed to substantiate his allegations against the former governor during the trial.

“I will prove in court that Peter Obi is corrupt, a bigot and a fraud. You will all be entertained I promise,” he stated.

In addition to seeking ₦1 billion in general damages and ₦500 million in aggravated damages, Obi is asking the court for an order compelling Adeyanju to publish a full, unreserved apology in three national newspapers and on major television networks.

The lawsuit also seeks a perpetual injunction restraining Adeyanju from publishing or broadcasting any further defamatory words or materials against Obi.