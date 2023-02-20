Peter Obi, Nigeria’s biggest opportunity for real change –Osuntokun

BY AYODELE ADESANMI

Director-General of Peter Obi Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the Labour Party, (LP), Chief Akin Osuntokun, has expressed the belief that next Saturday is the day of decision and about the last opportunity Nigerians have to choose between the real change or continue to wallow in pains.

The former Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) made this known over the weekend in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, while addressing a crowd of party supporters across the 16 local government areas at a town hall meeting.

According to him, the coming elections would determined whether Nigerians are actually ready for change , and chart a new course for themselves

Osuntokun assured Nigerians that Peter Obi’s emergence as the next Nigerian president would put an end to all the agonies they were made to face as a result of uncaring leadership.

He enjoined all LP members across the country, as well as agents, to build on the current tempo of mobilisation for Peter Obi, assuring that the presidential candidate of the party would speedily address all challenges facing the country, not long, after winning the poll.

The DG said familiar problems, such as unemployment, insecurity, hunger, scarcity of money, high price of fuel, high cost of food, incessant strikes, among several others, would become history.

Also, the State chairman of LP, Mr. Odunayo Okunade, said the party would rule Nigeria and promote family values, “exactly according to the dictates of its logo, which is about father, mother and children.”

He noted that LP was the only party in the country that had respect for lives and wellbeing of Nigerians; and it would, therefore, not let Nigerians down with its human face.

“Going by the experience of Nigerians, parties like the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) parading broom and umbrella have no good plans for the country and do not have the competence to run the country effectively.

“This is why they repeatedly run Nigeria aground and put Nigerians in their present precarious situations,” he said.

