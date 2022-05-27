Peter Obi moves to Labour Party

Peter Obi, the former governor of Anambra State, has joined the Labour Party in his bid for the president in 2023.

Obi recently announced his departure from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) just days before the party’s primaries., DailyTimes gathered.

On Thursday, there were rumors that the PDP vice presidential candidate for the 2019 election had finalized plans to join the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and run a combined ticket with the party’s founder, Rabiu Kwankwaso, a former Kano State governor.

More to Follow.

