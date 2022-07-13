Peter Obi is our candidate, says Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo

Pa Ayo Adebanjo, leader of the Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has declared open support for the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The Yoruba leader said he had lost confidence in Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar. As such, he says he would not support any of them in the 2023 general elections.

The 94-year-old Yoruba elder and leader condemned the common adage in Yoruba language, “Omo eni kii se idi bebere, kafi Ileke si idi omo elomiran”, meaning a person cannot have a child at home and decorate the hands of another person’s child. He said such adage should not be applied in this very dangerous moment, considering what the country is undergoing.

Pa Adebanjo, who spoke at a programme “Yoruba Gbode”, which held last Sunday, July 10, insisted that the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, could mend Nigeria.

“It is only Peter Obi that can rule independently without the influence of these criminals in the government,” he said.

According to the Afenifere leader, Bola Tinubu sold Buhari to over 200 million Nigerians, knowing full well that Buhari wouldn’t do nothing except completing the Fulani agenda; adding that Tinubu would only give continuity to Buhari’s incompetence.

Attending to guests at the conference meeting, Adebanjo spoke of the Yoruba self-determination. He explained his position and said he wouldn’t support it nor go against it.

The Yoruba leader said he was deeply concerned about the future of Nígeria in the hands of those he termed wrong leaders.

When asked about the possibilities of Peter Obi, who also is an Igbo man, taking vengeance for what Yorubas did against the Igbos during the civil war, he said the problem between the Yorubas and Igbos came from the Fulanis, insisting that they promoted hatred in Nígeria.

“It is time we join hands and liberate Nigeria from them. It is time we elect a neutral person to rule us,” Adebanjo said.

He insisted that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu sold Buhari to over 200 million Nigerians for his own selfish interest of wanting to rule after Buhari, not because of love for Nigeria.

“We know Peter Obi very well, that’s why we endorsed him. He will not disappoint Nígerians. Let’s put tribal differences apart and vote the right leader in.” The leader said emphatically.

READ ALSO: ‘Cut and run not solution’ – Aloy Ejimakor replies…

When asked if the Igbos are trustworthy, he responded harshly; asking if the Fulanis are also trustworthy. He stressed that the Easterners are also Nígerians, and that they deserved to rule.

“I am sure Peter Obi will not subject himself to the Northerners like Tinubu and Atiku would do if elected,” Baba said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...