“Peter Obi is a Glorified Yahoo Yahoo” – Asari Dokubo

A former Niger Delta militant, Asari Dokubo, has described Peter Obi, the governorship candidate of the Labour Party as “a Glorified Yahoo Yahoo”.

A Facebook Live on Tuesday, monitored by POLITICS NIGERIA, Dokubo asked Nigerians to reject the former Anambra State governor.

“Peter Obi is a total misfit, a Glorified Yahoo Yahoo. That is what they want to put on us. You will fail. We would not accept him near Aso-rock,” said.

Meanwhile, Obi on Tuesday in Enugu reiterated his call for Nigerians to take back their country by ensuring the existence of unity, security and productivity in all sectors of the country.

Speaking on an Enugu-based radio station, Urban Radio Breakfast Show, The Parliament, Obi, who highlighted the issues bedevilling Nigeria, said he joined the Labour Party because of the fact that his principles and policies align with the party’s objectives and ideologies.

He also spoke on those he said were hired by his opponents to act as if they were his supporters.

