Peter Obi holds investment meeting with UK Prime in London

Presidential aspirant Peter Obi’s meeting with the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, in London on Monday, was purely for investment drive, the DailyTimes authoritatively gathered.

Obi met Johnson behind closed door for an hour at the Prime Minister’s No 10 Downing Street, London to discuss “investment in the Commonwealth business council.

“The meeting was based on how to stimulate businesses in commonwealth countries,” a source close to the Peter Obi Presidential Campaign Organisation disclosed to our correspondent.

It was gathered that Obi was in the UK on the invitation of the Prime Minister, and he met with Johnson and some members of his cabinet.

The former governor of Anambra State is an internationally acknowledged businessman and investor with investment interest in a few countries of the Commonwealth.

This puts to rest speculation that the presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) jetted out specifically to seek assistance from the United Kingdom authority for his aspiration, a few days to the party’s presidential primary.

However, it was learnt that the presidential hopeful used the opportunity of his visit to meet certain segments of Nigerians in the United Kingdom to rally support for his aspiration.

Obi is expected back in the country as soon as possible to tidy up consultations ahead of Saturday’s national convention of the party where the PDP presidential candidate will emerge.

