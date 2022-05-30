Peter Obi floors Tella, picks Labor Party presidential ticket

Peter Obi, former Anambra State Governor has emerged as the presidential flag bearer of the Labour party.

He emerged after a keen contest with Olushola Emmanuel-Tella who was the only aspirant that refused to step down

Obi’s Campaign Director, Doyin Okupe in a tweet wrote, ”Peter Obi wins Labour Party Primaries.

”Three other aspirants including prof Pat Utomi withdrew for Peter Obi. However, voting commenced because the 4th aspirant Mrs Olushola Emmanuel-Tella stood her grounds as a contestant.”

The former Anambra Governor will now fly the flag of the Labour Party at the presidential election in 2023.

