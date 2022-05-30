     
Peter Obi floors Tella, picks Labor Party presidential ticket

12 hours ago
by Ada Ada
Peter Obi

Peter Obi, former Anambra State Governor has emerged as the presidential flag bearer of the Labour party.

He emerged after a keen contest with Olushola Emmanuel-Tella who was the only aspirant that refused to step down

Obi’s Campaign Director, Doyin Okupe in a tweet wrote, ”Peter Obi wins Labour Party Primaries.

”Three other aspirants including prof Pat Utomi withdrew for Peter Obi. However, voting commenced because the 4th aspirant Mrs Olushola Emmanuel-Tella stood her grounds as a contestant.”

The former Anambra Governor will now fly the flag of the Labour Party at the presidential election in 2023.

Ada Ada

