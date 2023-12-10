Peseiro: Super Eagles among AFCON 2023 favourites

Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro has weighed in on his team’s chances at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The three-time champions will be gunning for a fourth title when hostilities start in Cote d’Ivoire in January.

Peseiro reckoned the Super Eagles are among the favourites to win the competition.

The Portuguese stated that his side must be at their best to emerge tops in the competition.

“Getting through the group stage is the minimum objective. We are in a group with Equatorial Guinea, Guinea-Bissau and Ivory Coast, the host nation,” the 63-year-old told Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport

“It is not possible to make a mistake. And then we are not the only ones among the favourites: Tunisia, Morocco, Senegal, Cameroon, Ivory Coast.

“When I signed, the minimum goal was to qualify. Now we have to raise the bar, and to do that I need my best players.”

The Super Eagles will open their campaign at the 2023 AFCON finals against Equatorial Guinea at the Alhassan Quattara Stadium, Ebimpe, on January 14.

Their second game is against hosts Cote d’Ivoire at the same ground four days later.

Peseiro’s charges will round up their campaign against Guinea-Bissau on January 22.