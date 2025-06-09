Pernod Ricard Nigeria marks world environment day with strong sustainability drive

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

Pernod Ricard Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to environmental sustainability and the circular economy as it joined the global community to mark World Environment Day 2025. The company’s bold initiatives reflect its long-term dedication to reducing environmental impact and promoting responsible production and consumption across Nigeria.

Operating under its global Sustainability & Responsibility roadmap, “Good Times from a Good Place,” Pernod Ricard Nigeria is guided by four core pillars—Nurturing Terroir, Valuing People, Circular Making, and Responsible Hosting. These pillars align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and anchor the company’s mission to preserve natural resources and enhance community engagement.

In line with this year’s theme, “Beat Plastic Pollution,” Pernod Ricard Nigeria continues to lead by example despite primarily using glass packaging. The company has demonstrated innovation through projects like the Jameson Upcycled Bottle Christmas Tree, which was first unveiled in December 2022. Built from 2,500 repurposed Jameson bottles, the tree served as both a creative recycling effort and a public education tool, raising awareness on eco-conscious living and supporting Lagos State’s environmental agenda.

Since 2021, the company has partnered with Let’s Do It Nigeria, the local organiser of World Clean-Up Day, helping to mobilise more than 26,000 volunteers. These efforts have led to the collection of over 2,800 tons of waste across 28 states and the planting of over 6,000 trees nationwide, making a tangible impact on Nigeria’s environmental landscape.

Managing Director of Pernod Ricard Nigeria, Michael Ehindero, noted that the company phased out single-use plastics from its operations in 2021 and has since prioritised recyclable and reusable packaging. He said the company has stopped using single-bottle cartons for several brands, including Jameson Irish Whiskey, Chivas Regal, and Imperial Blue Whisky, as part of its broader shift to sustainable packaging.

“Our approach is based on five key principles—Rethink, Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, and Respect,” said Ehindero. “We are proud of the steps we have taken and remain committed to building a healthier planet for future generations.”

These actions form a central part of Pernod Ricard’s 2030 Sustainability & Responsibility Roadmap and further strengthen its leadership in environmental stewardship in Nigeria.