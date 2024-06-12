Perm sec under heat over allegations of sexual harassment in Ministry of Foreign Affairs

BY ORIAKU IJELE

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ibrahim Lamuwa is under intense heat, no thanks to allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him via a petition being pursued by eminent lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN.

To this end, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, has notified the Head of Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan, about the persisting allegations against the Permanent Secretary.

A married female employee of the ministry, had through Femi Falana, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and her lawyer, informed Tuggar of Lamuwa’s alleged sexual advances.

In a letter to Yemi-Esan dated May 27,Tuggar expressed concerns over the serious nature of the allegation levelled against the permanent secretary, stressing the importance of addressing the matter urgently and thoroughly.

It read: “I am compelled to write to inform you of a formal complaint against the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Ibrahim Adamu Lamuwa, on allegations of sexual harassment.

“Bearing in mind the gravity of the matter, I feel it necessary to draw your attention to it and ask that you handle it accordingly.”

The minister included an attachment of the complaint received via email, assuring the HOCSF his full cooperation in the investigation.