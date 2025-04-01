Perish thoughts of manipulating Nigerians in 2027, CP-PDP cautions Tinubu

…says APC can’t win FCT through cohesion, intimidation

By Tunde Opalana

The Conference of Professionals in the Peoples Democratic Party (CP-PDP) has advised President Bola Tinubu to perish the thought of manipulating the 2017 election in his favour.

The Conference was emphatic in cautioning Tinubu to shelve the thoughts of retaining the Presidency beyond May, 29, 2027 as “Nigerians will never reward failure and purveying of hardship with re-election or allow anybody to manipulate the outcome of the 2027 Presidential election.”

The Conference also stated that no amount of “electoral maneuverings, intimidation or coercion” from the All Progressives Congress (APC) will yield electoral control of the Federal Capital Territory, “which is a stronghold of the PDP to the APC in the coming February 2026 FCT Area Council election.”

This is part of the resolution reached by the Conference in its meeting on Monday, 31st of March 2025 in response to the open confession by President Tinubu on Sunday, 30th of March 2025 that he consented to the request by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja Chief Nyesom Wike to remove the FCT from the Treasury Singe Account (TSA) for the partisan reason of winning election in the FCT.

In a statement on Monday by Barr. Obinna Nwachukwu, it’s Protem National Coordinator, the CP-PDP said “President Tinubu also confessed that he threatened to sack the FCT Minister if the PDP again lead the FCT election even when the FCT is an undisputed stronghold of the PDP where the President was defeated in the 2023 Presidential election and where the PDP has 42 Councilors and three Council Chairmen over APC’s three Chairmen and 20 Councilors.

“The Conference hopes that the quest to capture the FCT for the APC is not the driving force behind the condemnable allegations of harassment, land grabbing, vindictive revocation and demolition of property reportedly targeted to intimidate perceived APC opponents, and the reported hazy contract allocations to favour APC apologists in the FCT.

“In any event, with a badly battered, worsened by bad governance, it is clear that the APC has no chance in the FCT and the 2027 general elections despite its rigging plots.

“Moreover, the partisan and politically motivated decision by the President to expose public fund to opaque, reckless and uncontrolled spending stripped of the necessary transparency and accountability required in the management of government revenue and expenditure ostensibly offers a glimpse into the ill-conceived motives that drive the unaccountability, abuse of financial regulations, and brazen corruption being witnessed under the administration of the failed APC.

“Against this backdrop, the CP-PDP demands for an open public probe into the accounts and activities of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) under Chief Wike, especially since the removal of the FCT from the TSA.

“In any event, that President Tinubu and his supporters are obsessed with FCT and the 2027 elections at this time shows that the administration is not focused on governance, leaving the nation drifting without direction with escalated insecurity, economic hardship and pervasive uncertainty in the polity since President Tinubu took office on May, 29, 2023.”

The Conference said it is certain that Nigerians “cannot be hoodwinked in any way to reward failure and purveying of hardship with their votes in the FCT and in the 2027 elections.”