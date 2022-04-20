Performing live music should be a trend in Nigeria- Move and Dream

Known for his hit topping songs, Move and Dream have expressed his love for live music and it’s value to esteem music lovers citing that international concerts and global carnivals around the world thrive on live sound as this will fans get to enjoy raw sounds from the artiste directly.

Encouraging budding musicians;Move and Dream advice that young artist should imbibe the culture of infusing live performances into their craft as this will stand them out in the amongst others.

He said ‘ Big names like Davido, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Burnaboy, Niniola, Yemi Alade amongst others are greats examples of great performer when it comes to stage performance delivery

Event organizers also should make it a standard unit that there headliners or rather all the performers must run there performances live or noting . That way the music would improve. It’s not only about jumping around and shouting over a pre recorded track . It’s not a good look actually. We need to change and step up our business. We should at least learn from international or other foreign acts when they come to Nigeria.

