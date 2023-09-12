PEPT : Kogi clergy appeals to Atiku, Obi to exercise restraints for peace, development

By Idris Ahmed

Disturbed by the re actions coming from Nigerians over the outcome of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) , a Kogi state based Clargy, Special Apostle S. O Owoyemi, appealed to the aggrieved petitioners and their supporters to exercise restraints in the interest of peace and development of the country.

In an exclusive interview with our Correspondent in Lokoja on Sunday, Apostle Owoyemi expressed disappointment with Nigerian politicians who have lost contact with the teachings of the religions, both Christianity and Islam that commanded acceptance and respect for the will of God.

According to the Clergyman, “the Bible tells us clearly that a man can not receive anything unless it is first of all given to him by God.

” Accordingly, in my own perception, anything I stretch my hands out for and I get, it is destined that I will get it, In the like manner, if I pursue anything and I didn’t get it, it is God that destined that I will not get it”

Quoting the Holy Bible Eclesia 3:1, Apostle Owoyemi, stated that God has hand in the affairs of human beings hence the Commandments.

READ ALSO: ‘Nigerians would not eat good policies’ – NASU

” As human beings, we should learn to accept the verdicts of God, and that will ultimately usher in peace for the progress and development for the unity of the country and humanity”, Owoyemi appealed.

He however said that if anything that is not blessed by God, no matter how strong or beautiful will not stand.

“Anything that is not the handwork of God will never work”, he added

On the forthcoming November Governorship election in Kogi state, Apostle Owoyemi, urged the people to imbibe the National Orientation Agency slogan of “Do the right thing at the right time”.

He called on the electorate, the security agencies as well as the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), to obey the laws and play the game according to the rules.

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com