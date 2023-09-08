PEPC: S/ Court will not favor you, don’t waste your time-Adamawa APC tells Atiku

By Tom Garba

The victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the presidential election petition court (PEPC) was described as a win-win victory for all Nigerians.

The Adamawa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) considered the verdict delivered Wednesday by PEPC as capable of consolidating and strengthen Nigerian democracy.

Secretary of the party in Adamawa State, Dr Raymond Chidama advised the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar not to waste his time on appealing the PEPC judgment at the Supreme Court in the interest of the nation.

According to him, there is no way Atiku could have won the 2023 presidential election considering the gap which President Bola Ahmed Tinubu defeated him at the February 25 presidential election.

Chidama bragged that APC had put good defense to prove their victory, convinced Nigerians that the victory was truly earned through the good democratic process.

He urged both Atiku and Peter Obi of the Labor Party to sheath their swords and support the government of President Tinubu to consolidate the gains of democracy.

He said the judgment has shown the strength of the Nigerian democracy and that the mandate gotten by Tinubu is a true reflection of the choice of the people, which was validated by PEPC.

