PEPC dismisses LP’s 25 percent FCT mandatory votes for presidential winner

…treats FCT like other states

BY ANDREW OROLUA

The presidential election petition court, (PEPC) has dismissed the Labour Party and its presidential candidate ,Peter Obi’s Petition on 25 percent needed to win the presidential election.

According to the court, Federal capital territory FCT residents have no special privileges as the petitioners claimed.

The court also rejected the reports of forensic analyses tendered by LP’s three witnesses. According to the court, they are either made during the pendency of the case or by an interested party.

READ ALSO: Gbajabiamila, Ribadu, Damagum, Ganduje, Others Arrive..

This is as it rejected the European Union report on the polls, arguing that it was not tendered by an official of the body.

For more news update follow us on ww.dailytimesng.com