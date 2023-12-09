People want me to do plastic surgery; I won’t-Nkechi Blessing

By Orji Onyekwere

Popular Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has berated people calling her to embark on plastic surgery to correct some anomalies in her body structure just like some of her colleagues have done. The curvy actress said she won’t undergo body enhancement surgery despite not having a smooth physique.

She bemoaned the obsession by some fans for artificial bodies, so that they no longer appreciate natural bodies.

Nkechi Sunday admitted that her physique might not be perfect, but maintained that she would not undergo surgery to please fans.

Flaunting her natural body in a recent Instagram post, she wrote: “’’Some of you are so used to artificial bodies that you don’t appreciate natural bodies anymore. So what if I have gallops here and there? Make I go restructure my body to please who? Internet children? Taaaa!!! ”

Nkechi Blessing , is an America-based Nigerian actor, film producer, film director, and screenwriter, who was born and raised in Surulere, Lagos State.

She produced her first movie, Omoge Lekki in 2015, starring herself, alongside Yinka Quadri.