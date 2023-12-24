People should stop getting involved in political fight uninformed – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has warned Nigerians against getting involved in any political conflict without knowing the cause of such a fight.

Wike gave the warning on Sunday while addressing a congregation during a thanksgiving ceremony for the immediate past Commissioner for Works in Rivers State, George Kelly Alabo, at the Kings’ Assembly in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Speaking on his rift with his successor and the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, Wike said as politicians, there are rules that must be followed and obeyed.

The minister asserted that while he was governor of the state, he followed those rules, stating that’s why he was able to succeed.

He said: “Don’t get involved in any fight between two politicians without knowing the real cause of the quarrel.

“In any facet of life, there are rules and they must be obeyed. As a pastor, there are rules you must follow, so also as politicians, we must follow rules. While I was governor I followed those rules, and that’s why I was able to succeed.”

READ ALSO: I am a woman who knows what she wants -Mercy Eke

Naija News reports that the political impasse between Wike and Fubara saw the bombing of the State House of Assembly and the splitting of lawmakers in the House with 27 of them decamping from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The feud also saw the emergence of parallel sittings, an impeachment plot against the governor, the demolition of the Assembly complex, and a gale of resignations of pro-Wike commissioners in Fubara’s cabinet.