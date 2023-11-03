Pensioners hail Tinubu for reappointing Ejikeme as PTAD ES

The Federal Civil Service Pensioners (FCSP) have called on the reappointed Executive Secretary of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate, Dr. Chioma Ejikeme to priortise the payment of pension arrears to their members.

They made the call through its president, Comrade Sunday O. Omezi yesterday in Abuja at a press conference, while debunking reports that they were dissatisfied with the appointment of Dr. Ejikeme.

Omezi while commending the President for reappointing Dr. Ejikeme further called on the “Federal government to release funds to PTAD for pension arrears as there are files of its members both dead and alive lying down in PTAD which have not been cleared due to unavailability of funds,”

Speaking further he called on the Executive Secretary to “Fastrack the upward review of pension across board for its members as it is constitutional matter that provides for review every five years,”

The pensioners also debunked incalled on the Executive Secretary to maintain her performance in prompt payment of monthly pension and drive innovations that will better the welfare of senior citizens.