PENGASSAN urges Buhari to sign energy commission bill before handover

By Joy Obakeye

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, (PENGASSAN) has pleaded to President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently assent to the Energy Commission of Nigeria Amendment Bill, 2022 before handing over to the incoming administration on May 29, 2023.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the President of the association

Comrade Festus Osifo and Secretary, noting that the Commission was expected to meet up with the energy demands of the country in critical areas especially by sustaining energy development in the country.

PENGSSAN reminded President Buhari of the critical role of the Energy Commission of Nigeria in nation building.

PENGASSAN again blamed the inability of the Energy Commission of Nigeria to perform its mandated duties on bureaucratic breakdowns with the various stakeholders and internal shortcomings.

It said that the situation had been costly for the Nigeria’s energy sector.

PENGASSAN said that the provisions of the current Act of the Energy Commission were no longer in tandem with the present realities in the energy sector, hence the request for the amendment of the Energy Commission of Nigeria Bill, 2022.

The Association while urging President Buhari to assent to the Amended Bill, maintained that this was the right time to strengthen the Energy Commission of Nigeria which had the mandate of producing strategic plans for the government in the energy sector in all ramifications.

PENGASSAN said that assenting to the Energy Bill in addition to the Petroleum Industry Act already signed into law by President Buhari would go a long way in repositioning the entire energy sector as well as the nation’s economy.