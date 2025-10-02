PENGASSAN suspends strike after Federal Government steps in

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has bowed to federal government intervention and suspended its nationwide strike.

At a press briefing in Abuja, PENGASSAN President Festus Osifo made it clear that this suspension is not a sign of weakness, but a warning.

“We are suspending this action, but let me tell you—any breach of this agreement, whether from Dangote or the ministry of labour, we will not waste time. We will strike immediately. No second notice,” he said firmly.

The union had earlier shut down operations nationwide over the mass sack of workers at the Dangote refinery despite a court order stopping the action.

PENGASSAN accused the refinery of laying off more than 800 workers unjustly.

In typical fashion, Dangote management downplayed the outcry, claiming that “only a small number” of staff were affected and calling it a mere re-organisation.

But labour leaders insisted it was a deliberate attempt to trample on workers’ rights.

The matter escalated when the Trade Union Congress (TUC) threatened to join the strike, giving Dangote no breathing space.

After federal government waded in, Dangote Group agreed to redeploy the sacked workers.

That move forced PENGASSAN to suspend the strike but the union warned it would not hesitate to return to the trenches if promises are broken.

“Nigeria cannot be run like a private estate,” the union leader stressed.