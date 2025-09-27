PENGASSAN explodes as Dangote sacks 800 Nigerians, hires 2,000 foreigners

…reorganisation aimed at safety, protecting workers’ rights – Dangote Refinery

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has raised the alarm over what it described as anti-labour practices by the Dangote Refinery, following the sack of over 800 Nigerian workers and their replacement with 2,000 foreigners.

In a statement signed by its General Secretary, Comrade Lumumba Okugbawa, the union said it was deeply saddened by the action, which it termed unjust and a direct affront on the rights of Nigerian workers.

“The leadership of PENGASSAN expresses its profound outrage regarding the recent anti-labour practices perpetuated by Dangote Refinery. We are deeply saddened to report the unjust termination of over 800 Nigerian workers, whose dedication and service have been integral to the operations of this plant. Instead of valuing and retaining this workforce, Management has chosen to replace these qualified Nigerians with over 2,000 Indian workers, many of whom lack valid immigration documentation.” the statement read.

PENGASSAN accused the refinery of undermining the livelihoods of Nigerians, warning that the development raised questions about compliance with the Labour Act.

Furthermore, it cited Section 7 of the Act, which prohibits discrimination and ensures fair treatment of workers, stressing that Dangote’s action was glaringly in violation of the law.

The union also linked the mass sack to unionisation, insisting that Nigerian workers have a legal right to organise.

“The dismissal of such a significant number of Nigerian workers without due consultation or any transparent justification contravenes the legal rights granted to all employees in Nigeria.

“We will not tolerate this blatant disregard for the rights of Nigerian workers, particularly in light of the existing provisions under the Trade Union Act, which enshrines the right of workers to organise and join trade unions.The recent organisation of these workers as members of PENGASSAN underscores their collective power and right to protection under the law.

“We emphasise that such actions illustrate a troubling trend towards the marginalisation of Nigerian workers in favour of foreign labour, which we cannot, and will not, tolerate. The sacrifice and talents of our workforce deserve respect, and we demand accountability from employers who possess a social responsibility to the communities they operate in.” PENGASSAN said.

It further accused the Dangote Group of pursuing profit at the expense of local talent and community welfare.

“Furthermore, we would be remiss to overlook the broader implications of Dangote Group’s capitalistic pursuits beyond the confines of the refinery sector. Instances of exploitative practices have been reported in various sectors where the company maintains significant business interests. The relentless pursuit of profit at the expense of local talent, ethical employment practices, and community welfare is unacceptable.” the statement added.

PENGASSAN therefore demanded the immediate recall of all the terminated workers, warning that failure to do so would compel the union to invoke constitutional and legal provisions to protect Nigerian employees.

“We stand resolute in our commitment to uphold the rights of Nigerian workers and will take all necessary legal actions open to us as an Association to ensure that they are afforded the dignity and respect they deserve,” Okugbawa affirmed.

The union disclosed that it has scheduled an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting to decide on the next line of action, calling on Nigerians to rally behind the sacked workers.

“This slave labour of our brothers and sisters must not be tolerated or supported, as injury to one is injury to all,” it warned.

Meanwhile, the management of Dangote Petroleum Refinery has clarified that its ongoing reorganisation exercise is designed to strengthen safety, improve efficiency, and protect the integrity of its operations, not to undermine workers’ rights.

In a statement issued on Friday, the company said the restructuring became necessary to safeguard the refinery from repeated acts of sabotage, which it noted had raised safety concerns and threatened operational stability.

“The Dangote Petroleum Refinery wishes to clarify recent reports concerning the ongoing reorganisation within its facility. This exercise is not arbitrary. It has become necessary to safeguard the refinery from repeated acts of sabotage that have raised safety concerns and affected operational efficiency.

“The foregoing decision was taken in the best interest of the Refinery as result of intermittent cases of sabotage in the various units of the Refinery with dire consequences on human life and related safety concerns.” the statement read

The refinery assured Nigerians that it remains vigilant in monitoring its internal systems and vulnerabilities, stressing that the protection of the multi-billion-dollar facility is critical for national and continental energy security.

“It is imperative to protect the refinery for the benefit of Nigerians, our partners across Africa, and the thousands of people whose livelihoods depend on it,” it added.

On staffing, the company dismissed claims of mass layoffs, stating that over 3,000 Nigerians are currently employed at the facility.

“Only a very small number of staff were affected, as we continue to recruit Nigerian talent through our various graduate trainee programmes and experienced hire recruitment process,” the statement noted.

Dangote Refinery also reaffirmed its adherence to international labour standards, even as it said its mission remains centred on strengthening Africa’s energy independence while creating sustainable jobs.

“We recognise and uphold internationally accepted labour principles, including the right of every worker to freely decide whether or not to join a union. Our commitment to workers’ rights is unwavering.

“The Dangote Petroleum Refinery exists to serve Nigerians, to strengthen Africa’s energy independence, and to create decent, sustainable jobs. We will continue to work in partnership with our employees, regulators, and stakeholders to uphold the highest standards of safety, transparency, and accountability,” the statement declared.