PENGASSAN donates N40m lab to Rivers school

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN (TotalEnergies branch) has highlighted her commitment to the promotion of science education in Nigeria by donating an ultramodern multipurpose science laboratory to a Rivers school, Community Secondary School Rumunduru in Obio/Akpor LGA of the state.

Initiated by Comrade Charles Daramola, chairman of that branch of PENGASSAN, the science laboratory which will avail practical knowledge in biology, physics, chemistry and geography was built and equipped at a whooping cost of N40m, as part of the union’s Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR.

Unveiling the facility during a modest event which held at the premises of the school, the chairman of the Corporate Social Responsibility committee of the union, Engr. Dr. Francis Jonathan, who spoke on behalf of Daramola praised him for his sterling leadership qualities, which motivated members of the union towards donating generously to the worthy cause of building future scientists.

According to him, “while deciding on the project to do, we didn’t want something with short term benefits. That was why we opted to do this as a way of preparing the students for the future. It is our hope that they will use the laboratory in a way it will stimulate the spirit of advancing the society through science in them. As you know, the laboratory being commissioned today can compete with any laboratory anywhere in the world. It can accommodate 30 students at once and we appreciate the fact that Nigerians are very innovative people, which is why they excel all over the world. So we did this to bring that enabling environment home”.

Mrs. Amadi Melford, the school’s principal thanked PENGASSAN for the gesture and reiterated her optimism that the facility would help the students acquire hands-on science knowledge. “Now that we have a good science lab, the students will apply theoretical concepts learned in the classroom to practical, real-world situations. This hands-on experience can help students understand science concepts and processes better and improve their scientific skills to learn and experiment, and the laboratory will play a crucial role in the ongoing intellectual development of students at any academic level”, she said.

An appreciative Chief Collins Ewhorlu, the secretary of Rumunduru Council of Chief and Elders, who stood in for HRH Eze Princewill Okene, the paramount ruler of the community tasked the students to make good use of the laboratory. According to him, the availability of the laboratory in their community meant the students no longer have need for alternative to practical because the laboratory would teach them real practical in their science classes.

The representative of the special guest of honour, John Okoroafor also thanked members of PENGASSAN for the initiative, while urging the community to be appreciative of the gesture.