PENGASSAN cut-off crude oil, gas supply to Dangote refinery

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has directed its branches to halt crude oil and gas supplies to the Dangote Petroleum Refinery over alleged anti-labour practices.

The union, in a letter dated September 26 and signed by its General Secretary, Lumumba Okugbawa, accused the refinery of unlawfully sacking its members for joining the union.

“As you are aware, the Management of Dangote Petroleum Refinery has disengaged our members in reaction to the exercise of their constitutional right to being unionized,” the directive stated.

According to PENGASSAN, management also withdrew staff buses, barred locals from entry, and granted access only to expatriates.

It described the refinery’s actions as “illegitimate” and accused it of “misinformation and propaganda” instead of engaging in dialogue.

“They have gone further on a mission of misinformation and propaganda to justify this illegitimacy rather than engaging meaningfully with us to right the wrong,” the union said.

In its directive to branch chairmen across major oil and gas companies—including TotalEnergies, Chevron, Seplat, Oando, Shell Nigeria Gas, Renaissance, and the Nigerian Gas Infrastructure Company (NGIC)—the union ordered an immediate cut in supply to the refinery.

“Consequent to these, you are hereby directed to cut off gas supply to NGIC effective immediately.

“All crude oil supply valves to the Refinery should be shut. The loading operation for vessel headed there should be halted immediately,” the letter read.

The union also tasked NGIC’s chairman with ensuring strict compliance and demanded regular updates from all branches.

“NGIC Chairman, ensure that gas supply to the Refinery is cut off effective immediately.

“All chairmen on this summons are to report promptly the progress of the directive. Kindly accept the assurances of our highest esteem. Thank you,” it added.

“Injury to one! Injury to all!” the union said, reiterating its solidarity.

Meanwhile, Dangote Petroleum Refinery defended the sack, saying the restructuring was necessary following “recurring acts of sabotage in different units of the refinery, which posed serious risks to human lives and operations.”

PENGASSAN has threatened to picket the refinery if the matter remains unresolved