Peggy asks women crushing on her hubby to stop the hate

Beautiful Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire, has clapped back at those suggesting that she forced her movie hunk husband, Fred Leonard to marry her.

She said that nobody would force her to talk, as she would rather keep quiet and focus on her marriage as those trolling her are just jealousy.

Her reaction sparked a firestorm after a blogger Cutis Juls did an analysis of the couples alleged shade throwing behaviours on Instagram. Juls comment made some of the Instagram users to suggest that there may be an ongoing marital logjam between the Nollywood couple.

Peggy was however forced to respond to a harsh comment from one of the trolls @Adanma_nora, who said she is not surprised by what maybe going on between the couple as it looks like the actress may have forced husband Frederick to marry her.

The post read: Who doesn’t know that when a man is being forced into something, e no dey last….”

However, the Delta State born actress reacted this way:

“This got me laughing hard, Peggy! Beauty, brain, & her own bag. Forced my husband to marry me, You don’t know me oh, full urhobo girl, stop the hate.

I’m always in my quiet lane, It’s not my fault that your father didn’t teach you how to place value on yourself, I know you still have a crush on him, No vex na, but tearing your fellow woman on socials, is you, undermining the power of a quiet woman.”