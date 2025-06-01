Peaceful co-existence important for development -Alhaji Nwadu

By Owen Akenzua

Deltans and residents alike irrespective of religious persuasions have been called on to live in peace with each other, failing which their desired development will be a mirage .

The State Chairman, Delta State Council for Islamic Affairs,(DSCIA), Alhaji Ibrahim Nwadu made the call during a courtesy visit to Obi Mohammed Nduka Elunor at Iyagba palace in Asaba.

Alhaji Nwadu who is also the Vice President-General, Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Delta State Chapter described the State Governor, Elder Sheriff Oborevwori as a visionary leader whose wealth of experience is positively transforming the State.

While congratulating Oborevwori on his successful two years’ celebration, he said the Muslim faithfuls in the State would continue to pray fervently for the Governor to overcome all obstacles ahead of the 2027 election.

READ ALSO: FCTA debunks viral voice note on religious indoctrination in schools

The State Chairman of DSCIA and the lmams equally visited Ubulu-Uku kingdom, Aniocha South Local Government Area where they had a meeting at the palace of the traditional ruler over the attack on Muslims in the community.

Alhaji Nwadu lauded the people for their initiative in quelling the crises and appealed to the people of the locality to continue to live in peace with the Muslim faithfuls in the area.