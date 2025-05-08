PDP’s Identity Crisis: A Call to Action for Nigeria’s Opposition

By Msonter Ijoho

In Nigeria’s Fourth Republic, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) once loomed large as a political titan. For sixteen consecutive years—from 1999 to 2015—it dominated the national landscape, influencing nearly all geopolitical zones and positioning itself as the preeminent political force in Sub-Saharan Africa. Today, however, the PDP finds itself disoriented, fragmented, and perilously adrift, grappling with a crisis of identity and purpose.

This decline goes beyond the loss of federal power; it stems from years of indulgence, ideological vacuity, and internal rot. When political parties ascend without a coherent philosophy, they risk collapsing under the burden of unearned comfort. This is precisely the plight of the PDP.

The PDP was constructed on shaky alliances and political expediency rather than shared principles. While such pragmatism initially secured victories, it failed to foster a resilient institution. Rather than investing in long-term strategies or grassroots education, the party leaned on incumbency and patronage. This created a culture of entitlement where loyalty was transactional and leadership recycled among a select elite. Power became an end in itself, leading to a painful stumble when defeat arrived in 2015.

Since losing power, the PDP has demonstrated an alarming inability to fulfill its role as a modern opposition party. Nigeria’s democracy demands more than electoral contests; it requires parties that can articulate ideological alternatives, scrutinize national policies thoughtfully, and mobilize citizens with purpose. Yet, post-2015, the PDP’s performance has been lackluster. Where is the structured opposition to the ruling party’s controversial decisions? Where are the policy alternatives, shadow cabinets, or sustained public campaigns addressing critical issues?

Instead, the PDP appears mired in internal strife, with frequent public embarrassments and defections. It oscillates between crises—zonal disagreements, parallel state executives, fake primaries, suspended chairmen, and endless court battles. The few voices that emerge lack coordination, credibility, and consistency.

At its core, the PDP suffers from institutional weakness and ideological ambiguity. It lacks a clear stance—whether pro-market, pro-labor, or otherwise. This lack of identity has rendered it malleable and incoherent, becoming a platform for desperate politicians rather than reformers with a vision for Nigeria. Moreover, the party has failed to establish an intellectual foundation, neglecting the investment in think tanks and research that characterizes successful modern political entities. Its inability to engage the youth effectively—over 60% of the population—represents not just a weakness but a potential political disaster.

Nigeria’s democracy urgently requires balance. The concentration of power, absence of credible opposition, and weakening democratic institutions pose grave threats. Democracy cannot thrive without dissent, accountability, and competitive idea contestation. A robust opposition is essential; it sharpens national discourse, safeguards civil liberties, and checks governmental power. When opposition falters, unchecked governance ensues, and the populace bears the consequences.

For the PDP, or any aspiring opposition, a radical transformation is imperative. The party must clarify its mission and values, nurturing a new generation of dynamic leaders while ensuring internal democracy prevails. Establishing internal think tanks and a shadow cabinet to propose substantive alternatives on national issues is crucial. Investing in technology-driven strategies and reconnecting with grassroots communities are also vital. Finally, healing internal divisions will allow the party to reemerge as a united, purpose-driven entity.

There remains an opportunity for opposition parties, particularly the PDP, to reinvent themselves. History is replete with examples of parties that revitalized after electoral defeat through reform and vision. However, time is of the essence; every moment of confusion erodes the party’s relevance.

This challenge transcends a single political entity; it concerns the future of opposition politics in Nigeria. If the PDP cannot rise to the occasion, another force must emerge. Democracy cannot afford to wait indefinitely.

Wake Up or Fade Out

_Hon. (Dr.) Msonter Samuel Ijoho is a political enthusiast, business development and agribusiness consultant, and public affairs commentator. He regularly writes on governance, agribusiness, youth development, and institutional reform in Nigeria._