PDP’s Guber Appeal: Legal Experts rue Premium Times Report on Kaduna

Some Senior Lawyers who have been following the Kaduna State Election Petition Tribunal’s judgment that affirmed Senator Uba Sani as the Governor of Kaduna State, have denounced a recent report of an online media platform, Premium Times Hausa on the appeal by Kaduna State PDP and her candidate Hon. Isa Ashiru.

According to the legal luminaries, the report in a misleading manner, portrayed the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Governor Uba Sani’s lawyers as the ones who appealed and not PDP and Isa Ashiru.

The lawyers, who were conversant with the case at Kaduna Elections Tribunal, said they we were infuriated by the Premium Times Hausa report on PDP’s appeal, describing it as misleading in the very least and mischievous in the extreme, designed to malign the Governor, his legal team and the APC as a party in the State.

Garba Danmaliki Mohammed, a lawyer based in Kaduna, told newsmen that the Premium Times Hausa media went above and beyond in reporting the news that Governor Uba Sani had rejected the decision of the Tribunal which had already concluded its session last September.

Barrister Garba said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) filed it’s case at Appeal Court, “and according to the law, Uba Sani’s lawyers have submitted their responses to this appeal by Hon. Isa Ashiru and the PDP. Everything is being done transparently and according to the rules, and Governor Uba Sani is the leading the way in that regard.”

On his part, an Abuja-based lawyer, Surajo Musa said the Premium Times Hausa’s story, which he said they plagiarised from Punch newspaper, was false, because they tried to make it look like APC was appealing, and wondered: “when has a winner in a case ever gone to appeal? It is the person, or Party, who lost in the Tribunal Court that rushed to the High Court of Appeal”.

The lawyers warned the Punch newspaper and the Premium Times Hausa news platform to refrain from slandering the tribunal ruling and to stop spreading baseless news.