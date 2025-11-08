PDP: Wike’s Faction Sacks Wabara-led BoT, Inaugurates Ohuabunwa, Dansidi

Factional crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party continue to depend as a faction led by the Acting National Chairman of the PDP, Alhaji Abdulrahman Muhammad on Friday sacked the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) under the chairmanship of former Senate President, Senator Adolphus Wabara.

Muhammad, alongside Senator Samuel Anyanwu and other members of the party’s faction loyal to the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barrister Nyesom Wike at a meeting held at the official residence of the FCT minister , Life Camp in Abuja announced the emergence of Senator Mao Ohuabunwa as the new Chairman and Hon. Isah Dansidi as Secretary of its reconstituted Board of Trustees (BoT).

In a communique jointly signed by Senator Ohuabunwa and Hon. Dansidi, the Board said the changes were necessary to restore the moral integrity and neutrality of the BoT, which it described as the conscience and stabilising force of the party.

The new leadership pledged to guide the PDP through a process of renewal grounded in justice, fairness, and constitutional order.

The BoT reaffirmed that the PDP remains a united and indivisible political family, committed to the ideals of justice, equity, and progress that define its founding vision.

It also recognised the authority of all legally constituted organs of the party and expressed confidence in ongoing efforts to restore discipline and order in line with the Federal High Court judgment delivered on October 31, 2025.

According to the communique, all organs and officers of the party were directed to ensure full and immediate compliance with the said judgment.

The BoT also commended the judiciary for upholding the supremacy of the Nigerian Constitution, the Electoral Act, the INEC guidelines, and the PDP constitution, which it said remain the pillars of internal democracy.

The Board further threw its support behind the conduct of a credible and inclusive National Convention but emphasised that such a process must strictly adhere to the law and party rules. It cautioned that any action taken in contempt of court would render the outcome null and void.

It also affirmed that the judgment of the Federal High Court takes precedence over the interim order of the Oyo State High Court. Consequently, the BoT resolved that the proposed National Convention be postponed until the Court of Appeal delivers its decision on the pending case.

The communique stated that the decision to replace Senator Wabara and Senator Ahmed Makarfi as BoT Chairman and Secretary was guided by the need to preserve the neutrality and integrity of the Board, given their public involvement in the party’s internal crisis. The Board, however, appreciated their past contributions and wished them well.

Senator Ohuabunwa, who like Wabara hails from the South East (Abia State) and Hon. Dansidi, who like Makarfi hails from the North, were unanimously elected to lead the newly constituted BoT.

The Board pledged to mediate disputes among stakeholders and ensure inclusivity in the party’s rebuilding process.

In its closing remarks, the BoT commended party members across the country for their patience and resilience amid recent challenges. It urged them to act with maturity, mutual respect, and unity to strengthen the PDP as a credible opposition and a democratic institution.

The Board reiterated its commitment to transparency and adherence to the constitution, stressing that only through lawful conduct can the PDP maintain its position as a custodian of Nigeria’s democratic ideals.

“The BoT pledges to continuously uphold its sacred responsibility as the conscience of the PDP; speaking truth with fairness, guiding with integrity, and ensuring that our great Party remains a beacon of democracy and hope for the nation,” it declared.

Earlier in his address at the inauguration, the Acting National Chairman of the PDP, Alhaji Abdulrahman Muhammad, described the day as “a significant turning point in the life of our great party.”

He said the new BoT was not just a statutory organ but a symbol of rebirth, representing the party’s renewed commitment to justice, inclusivity, and respect for the rule of law.

Muhammad said the decision to reconstitute the Board followed the loss of moral credibility by the previous BoT leadership and the suspended National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum, whose tenure, he said, “chose convenience over constitution and personal loyalty over the rule of law.”

He stressed that the Federal High Court judgment was not an attack on the PDP but “a reminder that no institution is greater than the law.”

He urged the new BoT members to act with courage and impartiality, describing their mandate as “a sacred trust to speak truth to power, defend justice, and restore the PDP’s moral centre.

“We will rebuild this party with transparency, respect court judgments, and conduct our congresses with fairness and integrity.

“Let history record that when the PDP stood at the edge of the precipice, men and women of goodwill rose to pull it back. Let it be written that we chose reform over rebellion, truth over silence, and principle over politics. Together, we can restore the PDP as the true hope of Nigeria’s democratic future.” the Acting National Chairman said.