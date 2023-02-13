PDP to Tinubu: Stop punishing Nigerians, release hoarded Naira notes

By Tunde Opalana

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded that the leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) including its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and APC state governors immediately release billions of new Naira notes in their custody and halt the anguish being experienced by Nigerians.

The PDP described as wicked and unpardonable that the same hypocritical APC leaders who are allegedly deeply involved in intercepting and hoarding of new Naira notes are going about trying to hoodwink Nigerians by posturing as though they are concerned about their plight.

Hon. Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary of the party noted that the controversial Naira redesign and swap policies are programmes of the APC administration which is also completely in control of the production and circulation of the new notes.

According to the party, “the APC leaders having realized that they cannot win in the 2023 general elections, sabotaged the system and diverted the new Naira notes so as to create widespread social unrest to justify their plan to derail the elections and truncate our democracy.”

Ologunagba in a statement Sunday said “our party has been informed by some well-meaning APC members on how six APC State governors led by a particular infamous Governor of a prominent State in the North West region are coordinating the hoarding of new Naira notes for the vote buying scheme of the APC ahead of the February 25, 2023 Presidential election.

“The PDP has also been made aware of how APC governors are allegedly warehousing the new Naira notes in facilities owned by APC interests in Lagos, Kano, Kogi, Kaduna, Imo and other parts of the country for the purpose of vote buying for Senator Tinubu in the Presidential election.

“Nigerians can recall that the APC was recently busted in the process of swapping the sum of N22.5 billion in old N1000 notes for new ones in Kano State for vote buying, in a deal wherein a substantial part of the old notes was allegedly conveyed to Lagos State for secret swapping with new notes.

“It is therefore callous for APC leaders to continue to watch Nigerians spend nights at ATM stands, fight one another in bank halls and ATM centers for cash with millions stranded without money to take care of their daily needs.

“The PDP calls on Nigerians to hold the APC and its leaders directly responsible for the pain, economic hardship, social dislocation and psychological distress they are going through on account of APC induced cash scarcity in the country.

“The APC has again demonstrated that it is party of very cruel, insensitive and self-centered politicians who relish in inflicting pain, anguish and life-discounting situations on our citizens in the last seven and half years of the APC administration.”

The PDP urged Nigerians not to allow the “deception, lies and shenanigans” of the APC to detract them from their collective resolve to end the era of misery in the country by voting Atiku Abubakar as the next President of Nigeria so that he can commence the onerous task of rebuilding the nation from the abysmal misrule of the vicious APC.

