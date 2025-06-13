PDP to Nigerians on June 12: Resist Tinubu, APC’s one-party state plot

By Tunde Opalana

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on Nigerians to use the occasion of the June 12 Democracy Day to re-awaken and strengthen their resistance to what it described as the anti-democratic designs of the All Progressives Congress (APC), particularly the plot to foist a despotic one-party regime in Nigeria.

The PDP urged Nigerians, institutions of democracy, organized civil society, development partners and indeed all lovers of democracy to unite in speaking out against the stifling of democratic tenets of justice, the rule of law, free, fair, peaceful credible electoral process and the right of citizens particularly to freely participate in politics and governance in Nigeria.

The party said it is alarmed by the “anti-democratic actions of the APC government which continues to use compromised state apparatus of powers and control to brazenly violate the constitution, emasculate opposition, defy and abridge the liberty of the citizens to freely elect their leaders, corrupt and manipulate institutions of democracy, asphyxiate the media and weaponize poverty, all in the attempt to impose a defeatist mentality on the people and turn our nation into a fiefdom and personal estate of few individuals in power.”

Concerns of the party were raised in a statement Thursday signed by its national spokesperson, Hon. Debo Ologunagba to mark the nation’s June 12 Democracy Day.

The party alleged that the APC-led presidency “has remained unaccountable while colluding with the corrupt, rubber stamp APC leadership in the National Assembly and certain compromised judicial officers at very high places to undermine the sovereignty of the people ostensibly to clear the path for a totalitarian system in our country.”

The PDP berated the ruling party for alleged “brazen resort to state capture as exemplified in the subversion of the will of the people in the 2024 Edo State governorship election, the widely condemned overthrow of a democratically elected government and imposition of a sole administrator in Rivers State in blatant violation of the clear provisions of the 1999 Constitution among other Constitutional infractions signpost a clear and present danger to our democracy.”

It said that June 12 Democracy Day therefore embodies the struggle by Nigerians “against an oppressive, despotic and lawless system driven by impunity, high level deception and reckless anti-people tendencies as being witnessed under the APC administration.

“It also represents the insistence by Nigerians for a system that is accountable to the people, operates on the Rule of Law and democratic principles of freedom, justice, fairness, equity, credible elections, national cohesion, transparency and accountability in government which Chief MKO Abiola personified and died for.

“These are the democratic values which Nigerians enjoyed under the Peoples Democratic Party. Painfully all have eluded the nation since the coming of the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) masquerading as a political party, the APC.”

The PDP therefore demanded that the APC administration “respects the memory of Chief Abiola, the law and sovereignty of the Nigerian people by adhering to the Principle of Separation of Powers, end the intrusion in the activities of the National Assembly and other Democracy Institutions, particularly the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Judiciary, allow for a free press, commit to credible elections, be truthful, transparent and review all its poverty weaponizing policies.

“Against this backdrop, our Party demands that the National Assembly, the Judiciary and INEC assert their Constitutional Independence and operate only on the basis of the Rule of Law and the collective interest of the people in the promotion of the tenets of democracy.”

The party congratulated Nigerians on this year’s Democracy Day and urged them not to allow the vicious plot of any individual or group to destroy their confidence in Democracy but remain law-abiding and continue to rally with the PDP as it reposition ahead of the 2027 elections to rescue the nation from the APC.