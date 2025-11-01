PDP to appeal court order halting mational convention

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it has instructed its legal team to immediately appeal the judgement of the Federal High Court in Abuja halting its planned national convention scheduled for November 15 and 16, 2025, in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The court had stopped the opposition party from going ahead with the exercise, holding that the PDP breached provisions of the Electoral Act and its constitution in the processes leading up to the convention.

It also restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognising any outcome from the planned event should it proceed in defiance of the ruling.

Justice James Omotosho, who delivered the judgement on Friday, ruled that the party failed to conduct valid congresses in some states as required by law, adding that evidence before the court, including documents filed by INEC, confirmed the lapses.

He further declared invalid official notices and correspondence signed by the PDP National Chairman without the National Secretary’s counter-signature, describing such acts as a violation of party rules and relevant regulations.

The judge noted that the PDP also failed to issue the mandatory 21-day notice to INEC ahead of its congresses, preventing the electoral body from monitoring the party’s activities as required by law.

“The failure of the PDP to comply with the law has put the planned convention in jeopardy,” Justice Omotosho said, advising the party to address the irregularities before organising the convention.

Before the substantive ruling, the court dismissed preliminary objections by the PDP challenging its jurisdiction. Justice Omotosho held that the matter transcended internal party affairs as it involved breaches of the Electoral Act, the PDP constitution, and INEC guidelines.

He also ruled that only the party’s National Legal Adviser is empowered under the PDP constitution to appoint legal counsel for the party. As such, he expunged submissions made by lawyers appointed by the National Chairman. Additionally, submissions from the eighth respondent, said to have been expelled from the party, and the ninth respondent, whom the court deemed unnecessary to the suit, were struck out.

Reacting to the judgement, the PDP in a statement described the ruling as “an assault on Nigeria’s democratic process.”

The party maintained that the judgement does not stop it from continuing preparations for the convention to elect new national officers.

“The judgement of the court does not vitiate our ability to proceed with processes and activities towards the National Convention,” the party’s spokesperson, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, said in a statement.

He referenced a Supreme Court judgement affirming the supremacy of political parties in managing their internal affairs and urged party members and organs to remain focused.

“Nevertheless, the PDP, as the leading opposition party committed to the rule of law, has accordingly directed its lawyers to take immediate action to appeal this judgment in our unwavering determination to uphold, defend, and promote multi-party democracy in our country,” the statement added.