PDP tightens security at Wadata plaza ahead of NEC meeting

By Tunde Opalana

There is apprehension of security concerns at the national headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP) ahead of its May 27 National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

This is as the party’s leadership are prioritizing a change in the security architects to prevent possible invasion of the premises by persons considered as security threats.

The move could have been prompted by recent action of some non- party members who illegally access the premises through the fence to scuttle a meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC).

Acting National Secretary of the party, Arch Setonji Koshoedo said rejigging the party’s security structure is expedient as situation at hand call for a reinforcement of security at the National Secretariat.

In a memo Koshedo, said the party has effected some internal redeployments including posting another experienced staff to head the Security Department.

He said, the on-going reorganization of the security structure ahead of the NEC meeting commended by party under the leadership of the acting National Chairman, Amb. Iliya Damagum-led meant to restore security and reassure of safety at the party’s national secretariat.

The Acting National Secretary also directed other security measures including screening of visitors and regulation of activities of non-staff operating within the party secretariat.

The security steps by Acting Secretary came after his inspection of security architecture and facilities at the Secretariat following a meeting with staff of the party on Monday, 5th of May, 2025 where the staff unanimously expressed grave concerns for their safety due to the continuous security breaches at the secretariat including invasion by strange faces and unauthorized armed persons.

The staff also cited a worrisome episode where members of the National Working Committee were assaulted by invaders who also attempted to prevent the party officials and other stakeholders from gaining access into the secretariat.

They also related frightening experiences where the invaders issued threats to them and prevented them from accessing the complex.

The Daily Times recalled that the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) had raised concerns over the security breaches leading to the disruption of its meeting earlier this year and resolved not to meet at the party’s secretariat until security is restored.

Further to the security efforts a committee is being proposed as suggested in the staff meeting to investigate past breaches at the party’s national secretariat for a more effective reorganization.

The on-going reorganization which is welcome by the leaders, members and staff of the party will strengthen and reassure of security at the secretariat especially ahead of expected upsurge of activities in the party.

The coming NEC meeting is expected to make strong decisions particularly on the National Secretary’s position and date for the National Convention.

Recall that suggestions by the PDP Governors Forum on the twin issues were ratified by the NWC and forwarded to NEC for consideration.