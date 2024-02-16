PDP Tafida wins HOR seat in Taraba

By Okerafor Athanasius

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Jalingo, Yorro and Zing Federal Constituency, Prince Sadiq Abbas Tafida has won the bye – election seat conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state.

Declaring the result at the Jalingo Local Government Secretariat, venue of the Collation Centre, the Returning Officer, Prof. Olarewaju Philips from the Federal University, Wukari said Prince Sadiq scored a total number of Nineteen Thousand, Six Hundred and Eighty One (19,681) Votes to clinch the ticket.

The INEC Returning Officer noted that Hon. Innocent Umar Jabayang of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) got a total number of Sixteen Thousand, Three Hundred and Seventy Nine (16,379) votes to take the second position while Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Malle of the All Progressive Congress (APC) took the third position by scoring a total number of Twelve Thousand, Six Hundred and Sixty Two (12,662) votes.

“Sadiq Abbas Tafida of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), having scored the highest number of votes cast in this Election is hereby declared the winner and returned elected as the House of Representatives member-elect for Jalingo, Yorro and Zing Federal Constituency” he said.

Answering questions from journalists shortly, the winner of the election, Sadiq Abbas Tafida thanked God Almighty for the peaceful conduct of the election, the people of Jalingo, Yorro and Zing Federal Constituency for finding him worthy to represent them at the National Assembly.

He also appreciated Governor Agbu Kefas for providing a level playing ground that gave him the opportunity to contest for election and the State Working Committee of PDP for allowing him to contest under the party’s umbrella.

Tafida, who promised not to disappoint the Federal Constituency added that he would justify the confidence reposed on him by giving them a meaningful representation that will stand the taste of times.

He further pledged to liaise with the state government and his Contenders for the betterment of the people of the State.

He described security, poverty alleviation, education, youths and women empowerment as the critical areas his representation would focus on.

“Since I am new in government and this is my first time, I have to go on assessment visit to inquire about what the government is doing to better the lives of my Constituency, especially at the Federal level”,

“The state Governor, Dr. Agbu Kefas is doing so much in the sector of Education, I have to liaise with him to reduce the menace of poor quality of Education to the barest minimum in our State.

The reason for the bye election was to fill the vacuum created as a result of the sudden demise of Hon. Ismaila Yushau Maihanchi, PDP House of Representatives member representing the Federal Constituency who died some time last year, 2023.