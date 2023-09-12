PDP tackles APC on Tinubu’s legal team header on PEPC judgement copies

…says TPLT watermark on judgment is self-indicting

By Tunde Opalana

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the inscription of the header of Tinubu Presidential Legal Team (TPLT) on the Certified True Copies (CTC) of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) judgement as scandalous.

The party said the knee-jerk admission by the Tinubu Legal Team that it “scanned and watermarked” its copy of the judgment with the inscription, “Tinubu Presidential Legal Team ‘TPLT’ is self-indicting and lends credence to widespread public insinuation of pre-determined manipulation by the APC.

According to PDP, the rush by the TPLT in admitting that it imprinted on the CTC of the judgment smacks of a desperate attempt to dispel public scrutiny and ward off the possibility of more revelations regarding the issue.

The party in a statement by its spokesperson, Hon. Debo Ologunagba on Monday, therefore demanded that the APC to clean of the allegation.

“The PDP and indeed majority of Nigerians are not satisfied with the claims by the Tinubu Legal Team. This is especially as further examination and expert analysis show that the documents are not scanned and that the TPLT inscriptions are not watermarks but computer default header which usually originates from an author of a document.

“The PDP demands that the Tinubu Legal Team should explains how what obviously is a default header on its computer system should be accepted as a watermark.

“The Tinubu Legal Team should also disclose to Nigerians what specific time on Friday, September 8, 2023 they received their CTC; what time specifically was the ‘watermark’ imprinted of the document, the identity of the electronic devise with which the ‘watermark’ was made as well as the PDF used in the said watermarking process for independent analysis.

“The PDP demands that the All Progressives Congress (APC) should come clean on the issue especially its notoriety for manipulations,” the statement read.

