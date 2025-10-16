PDP suspends two state chairmen for alleged anti-party activities

The decision was announced on Tuesday after a meeting of the PDP State Chairmen Forum held at the party’s secretariat in Abuja. The meeting was chaired by Edward Percy Masha, acting secretary of the forum.

Those suspended are Austine Nwachukwu, chairman of the Imo State chapter, and Amah Abraham Nnana, chairman of the Abia State chapter.

In a communiqué issued after the meeting, the forum accused the duo of colluding with “external forces” allegedly linked to the All Progressives Congress (APC) to disrupt the November 15–16 national convention.

According to the forum, their decision to approach the court in a bid to halt the convention amounted to “a betrayal of trust and collective resolve.”

The communiqué was jointly signed by Tony Aziegbemi, chairman of the Edo State chapter, and Edward Percy Masha, the forum’s secretary.

The forum also announced Aziegbemi as the new chairman of the PDP State Chairmen Forum following the decision.

It said the meeting deliberated on issues affecting the unity and stability of the party, the state of the opposition across the country, and preparations for the convention.

The forum further condemned what it described as the APC’s “undemocratic and desperate attempts” to lure PDP governors, lawmakers, and stakeholders into defecting.

“The ruling party’s conduct amounts to an assault on democracy and a dangerous move toward creating a one-party state,” the communiqué stated.

A vote of confidence was passed on the National Working Committee (NWC), the PDP Governors’ Forum, and other statutory organs of the party.

The forum reaffirmed its commitment to working with the party’s leadership to rebuild and reposition the PDP as a credible alternative ahead of the 2027 general elections.

It urged members to remain calm, united, and resolute in defending the party’s values “despite ongoing political distractions.”