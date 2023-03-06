PDP storms INEC today to protest 2023 presidential election result

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will today stage a protest march to the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to register disapproval of result of the February 25 presidential election.

INEC in the early hours of Wednesday March 1 declared Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the presidential poll and issues him a certificate of return later in the day.

Tinubu scored 8,794,726 votes to defeat Atiku Abubakar of PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party who scored 6, 984,520 and 6, 101,533 respectively while Musa Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party picked rear fourth position with 1,496,687 votes.

The PDP alongside rejected the outcome of the poll and called for its outright cancellation for failure of INEC to do real time transmission of election results at polling units to the IReV server.

The party alleged pure allocation of figures to parties rather than collating results as specified in the Electoral Act 2022.

Presidential candidate of PDP, Atiku Abubakar threatened to challenge the declaration of Tinubu as President- elect in court.

However, the party on Sunday through a letter sent to party leaders and governors invited them to a protest march today to INEC head office in Maitama, Abuja.

The invitation signed by Amb Ibrahim Bashir, Director of Admin on behalf of the Director General of the Presidential Campaign Organisation read “I am directed to respectfully invite Your Excellencies: The National Chairman, Dr Iyrochia Ayu, The Vice Presidential Candidate and Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyichukwu Okowa, Governors of Akwa Ibom and Chairman of PCC, Mr Udom Emmanuel, Sokoto state and DG of PCC, Rt Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal,

and Governors of Bayelsa, Edo, Adamawa, Bauchi, Taraba and Osun States; Former Senate Presidents, Senator David Mark and Senator Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, BOT members, NEC members, PDP Senators and House of Representatives Members, NWC members of the party, DDGs, Directors, Deputies and Assistant Directors of NCMC; Members of the PCC; Leadership of People Living With Disabilities and all other Stakeholders to a protest match to INEC Office.

The notification instructed the protesters who are to dress in black to assemble at the PDP Presidential Campaign Office, Legacy House, Maitama from where they will take off to INEC office.

In another development, the chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission has said the Resident Electoral Commissioners, RECs would be held responsible for logistics glitches that may occur during the forthcoming gubernatorial elections. He made this known during a meeting the RECs on Saturday. He said:“RECs will be held responsible for any tardy arrangement or the failure to deploy electric power generators to collation centres or polling units where such facilities are needed. The Commission has enough facilities in all the States of the Federation. Failure to deploy them is simply inexcusable.”

The controversy dogging the presidential poll has mainly centred on glitches which hindered the real time transmission of results from the BVAS at the polling units, which saw INEC resort to manual collation of results.

